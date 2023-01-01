$22,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-900-5605
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
4DR SDN AUTO GT
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-900-5605
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10243692
- VIN: JM1BN1W33H1137070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,200 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL 4165006821 TO ARRANGE PURCHASE
GT
SUNROOF
TWO KEYS
REVERSE CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STERRING WHEEL
SATILITE RADIO
THE SELLING PRICE IS PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE. WE OFFER A CERTIFICATION PACKAGE FOR $695.00 PLUS TAX. OTHERWISE THE FOLLOWING DISCLAIMER IS REQUIRED:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.