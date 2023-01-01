Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-900-5605

  1. 1696702256
  2. 1696702264
  3. 1696702272
  4. 1696702279
  5. 1696702285
  6. 1696702291
  7. 1696702297
  8. 1696702303
  9. 1696702308
  10. 1696702316
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520376
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM6J7188015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!

 

+LT

+SUNROOF

+HEATED SEATS

+REVERSE CAMERA

+WIFI

+ ONSTAR

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 141,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 145,895 KM
$19,399 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 121,500 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

Call Dealer

416-900-XXXX

(click to show)

416-900-5605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory