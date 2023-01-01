$19,399+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-900-5605
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC 7 PASSENGER WITH SUNROOF
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-900-5605
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$19,399
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10504254
- Stock #: N479
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX0JZ601729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,895 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE TOURING AWD
NO ACCIDENTS!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! OAC 7.9-29.9 %
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE + 7 PASSENGER + SUNROOF+ HEATED SEATS+ REVERSE CAMERA+V6
PLEASE CALL ROY 4165006821 TO ARRANGE PURCHASE.
PLEASE NOT CERTIFICATION IS 695.00 PLUS TAX. OHTERWISE THE LISTING SELLING PRICE IS "AS IS" AND THE FOLLOWING DISCLURE IS REQUIRED BY LAW. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.