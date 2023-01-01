2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$19,399 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 8 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10504254

10504254 Stock #: N479

N479 VIN: JA4JZ3AX0JZ601729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 145,895 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.