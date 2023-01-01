Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

145,895 KM

$19,399

+ tax & licensing
$19,399

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWC 7 PASSENGER WITH SUNROOF

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWC 7 PASSENGER WITH SUNROOF

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-900-5605

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$19,399

+ taxes & licensing

145,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504254
  • Stock #: N479
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX0JZ601729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE TOURING AWD

 

NO ACCIDENTS!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! OAC 7.9-29.9 %

*ALL WHEEL DRIVE + 7 PASSENGER + SUNROOF+ HEATED SEATS+ REVERSE CAMERA+V6

 

PLEASE CALL ROY 4165006821 TO ARRANGE PURCHASE.

 

PLEASE NOT CERTIFICATION IS 695.00 PLUS TAX. OHTERWISE THE LISTING SELLING PRICE IS "AS IS" AND THE FOLLOWING DISCLURE IS REQUIRED BY LAW. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

