<p>2019 GMC TERRAIN SLE with All Wheel Drive. The selling price includes certification!!</p><p>+Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto</p><p>+ Wifi</p><p>+Remote Start</p><p>+Reverse Camera</p><p>+ Power Liftgate</p><p>+Front and Rear Heated Seats</p><p>+OnStar</p><p>++++Brand New 19 inch All Season Tires+++</p><p> </p><p>The selling price is plus tax and includes certification. No hidden fees!</p>

2019 GMC Terrain

116,000 KM

$19,899

+ tax & licensing
Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV0KL343810

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

2019 GMC TERRAIN SLE with All Wheel Drive. The selling price includes certification!!

+Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

+ Wifi

+Remote Start

+Reverse Camera

+ Power Liftgate

+Front and Rear Heated Seats

+OnStar

++++Brand New 19 inch All Season Tires+++

 

The selling price is plus tax and includes certification. No hidden fees!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

