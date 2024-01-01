$18,899+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX+
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-500-6821
Certified
$18,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This is an EX Plus, has moonroof.
2021 Kia Forte EX Plus with 86000 km. This price includes certification!
+Moonroof
+ Lane assist
+ Blind Spot Detection
+ Reverse Camera
+CarPlay
+ Alloy Rims
+Wireless Cell Phone Charging Station
PLease contact roy 4165006821. This price is plus tax and license fee.
Vehicle Features
416-500-6821