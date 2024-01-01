Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This is an EX Plus, has moonroof.</p><p>2021 Kia Forte EX Plus with 86000 km. This price includes certification!</p><p>+Moonroof</p><p>+ Lane assist</p><p>+ Blind Spot Detection</p><p>+ Reverse Camera</p><p>+CarPlay</p><p>+ Alloy Rims</p><p>+Wireless Cell Phone Charging Station</p><p> </p><p>PLease contact roy 4165006821. This price is plus tax and license fee.</p>

2021 Kia Forte

86,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

EX+

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX+

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

  1. 1727297964
  2. 1727297973
  3. 1727297981
  4. 1727297990
  5. 1727298001
  6. 1727298010
  7. 1727298017
  8. 1727298027
  9. 1727298036
  10. 1727298045
  11. 1727298053
  12. 1727298059
  13. 1727298066
  14. 1727298072
  15. 1727298078
  16. 1727298084
  17. 1727298090
  18. 1727298096
  19. 1727298104
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD8ME335704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This is an EX Plus, has moonroof.

2021 Kia Forte EX Plus with 86000 km. This price includes certification!

+Moonroof

+ Lane assist

+ Blind Spot Detection

+ Reverse Camera

+CarPlay

+ Alloy Rims

+Wireless Cell Phone Charging Station

 

PLease contact roy 4165006821. This price is plus tax and license fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

Used 2022 Kia Soul EX for sale in Baltimore, ON
2022 Kia Soul EX 56,000 KM $19,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Baltimore, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 64,000 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC for sale in Baltimore, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC 96,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-6821

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,899

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-500-6821

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte