2017 Ford F-150

75,306 KM

Details

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9371479
  • Stock #: 23014A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1HKE01973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,306 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

