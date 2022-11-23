Menu
2019 RAM 2500

87,719 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9371509
  • Stock #: 22245A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL4KG700991

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22245A
  • Mileage 87,719 KM

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

