$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Chrysler Crossfire
Limited ROADSTER/LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3AN65L85X060994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS HOT ROADSTER HAS SLEEK AND SEXY STYLING, EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING DYNAMICS AND A VERY QUIET INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
2005 Chrysler Crossfire