Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS HOT ROADSTER HAS SLEEK AND SEXY STYLING, EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING DYNAMICS AND A VERY QUIET INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited ROADSTER/LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

Limited ROADSTER/LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1711038686
  2. 1711038688
  3. 1711038689
  4. 1711038691
  5. 1711038694
  6. 1711038698
  7. 1711038699
  8. 1711038700
  9. 1711038702
  10. 1711038703
  11. 1711038705
  12. 1711038706
  13. 1711038708
  14. 1711038709
  15. 1711038711
  16. 1711038712
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3AN65L85X060994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS HOT ROADSTER HAS SLEEK AND SEXY STYLING, EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING DYNAMICS AND A VERY QUIET INTERIOR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP AND POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited ROADSTER/LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited ROADSTER/LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE!! 72,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac G5 LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2007 Pontiac G5 LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!! 48,700 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi A5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik AWD NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Audi A5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik AWD NAVIGATION!! 105,800 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2005 Chrysler Crossfire