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2006 Ford Mustang
* NO ACCIDENTS "
2006 Ford Mustang
* NO ACCIDENTS "
Location
Canada's Motors Place
306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
705-728-2277
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
220,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVFT80N765155519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # T3502
- Mileage 220,660 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE *** INCOMING VEHICLE *** PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY *** What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE
***Certification available for only $799. If not certified this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
IF CERTIFIED ALL VEHICLES WILL INCLUDE A 3 M / 3,000km / $1000 per claim A-PROTECT FULL-COVERAGE* WARRANTY
COVERAGE INCLUDES *
Electrical
Seals and Gaskets
Fuel Injection
Steering
Front Suspension
Brakes
Air Conditioning
Engine
Transmission
Transfer Case
Differential
Turbo Supercharger
Supplementary Mechanical Parts
Towing
Roadside Assistance
Breakdown Away From Home
See in store for more details
www.canadasmotors.ca
***While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections may not be reflected immediately. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
***$699 processing fee will apply for all financing deals ****
*** $22 omvic fee will apply on every transaction ***
***Certification available for only $799. If not certified this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
IF CERTIFIED ALL VEHICLES WILL INCLUDE A 3 M / 3,000km / $1000 per claim A-PROTECT FULL-COVERAGE* WARRANTY
COVERAGE INCLUDES *
Electrical
Seals and Gaskets
Fuel Injection
Steering
Front Suspension
Brakes
Air Conditioning
Engine
Transmission
Transfer Case
Differential
Turbo Supercharger
Supplementary Mechanical Parts
Towing
Roadside Assistance
Breakdown Away From Home
See in store for more details
www.canadasmotors.ca
***While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections may not be reflected immediately. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
***$699 processing fee will apply for all financing deals ****
*** $22 omvic fee will apply on every transaction ***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
Dual front airbags
Exterior
Intermittent front wipers
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
SOLID LIVE AXLE REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
SPLIT-BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Canada's Motors Place
306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
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Canada's Motors Place
705-728-2277
2006 Ford Mustang