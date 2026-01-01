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Compact, 4dr Sdn GT Auto, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.3L/138

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

190,516 KM

Details Description Features

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2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14290532

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
190,516KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK123661456717

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 39559A
  • Mileage 190,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn GT Auto, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.3L/138

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

solid paint (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2006 Mazda MAZDA3