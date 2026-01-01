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2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
190,516KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BK123661456717
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 39559A
- Mileage 190,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn GT Auto, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.3L/138
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
solid paint (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2006 Mazda MAZDA3