$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Pontiac G5
LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!!
2007 Pontiac G5
LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2AJ55F877330032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THE G5 HAS GREAT ACCELERATION, QUIET RIDE AND GREAT CRASH TEST SCORES!! THIS VEHICLE LOOKS SPORTY WITH THE REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
2015 Audi A5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik AWD NAVIGATION!! 105,800 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box TRAILER TOW READY!! 118,400 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate PANARAMIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! 135,300 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Eckert Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2007 Pontiac G5