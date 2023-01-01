2014 Nissan Rogue

$17,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 5 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10617099

10617099 Stock #: U25837

U25837 VIN: 5N1AT2MTXEC835827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,587 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.