Menu
Account
Sign In
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

202,595 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 11083541
  2. 11083541
  3. 11083541
  4. 11083541
  5. 11083541
  6. 11083541
  7. 11083541
  8. 11083541
  9. 11083541
  10. 11083541
  11. 11083541
  12. 11083541
  13. 11083541
  14. 11083541
  15. 11083541
  16. 11083541
  17. 11083541
  18. 11083541
  19. 11083541
  20. 11083541
  21. 11083541
  22. 11083541
  23. 11083541
  24. 11083541
  25. 11083541
  26. 11083541
  27. 11083541
  28. 11083541
  29. 11083541
  30. 11083541
  31. 11083541
  32. 11083541
  33. 11083541
  34. 11083541
  35. 11083541
  36. 11083541
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
202,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR746560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 202,595 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Additional Features

mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

Used 2016 Ford Escape for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Ford Escape 174,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Nissan Micra 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox 119,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan