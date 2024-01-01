Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

128,646 KM

Details

$30,507.50

+ tax & licensing
Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  11178073
  2. 11178073
  3. 11178073
128,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC3FG253829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28709U
  • Mileage 128,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

