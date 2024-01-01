$30,507.50+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$30,507.50
+ taxes & licensing
128,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC3FG253829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 28709U
- Mileage 128,646 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2015 GMC Sierra 1500