2016 Audi A3
1.8T Progressiv TURBO/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE AUDI A3 HAS A VERY ELEGANT AND SPORTING LOOK. IT IS BLESSED WITH THE 1.8L TURBO ENGINE WHICH GOES FROM 0-100KMS IN 7 SECONDS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND USB PORTS. IT IS CHAULKED FULL OF SAFETY FEATURES SUCH AS ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, AIR BAGS ALL AROUND INCLUDES KNEE AND TRACTION CONTROL. EASY TO PARK WITH THE FULL SCREEN REVERSE CAMERA TO SEE THOSE HIDDEN OBJECTS SUCH AS YOUR CHILD'S BIKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
