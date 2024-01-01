Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CRUISE DOWN THE HIGHWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE WITH THE TOP DOWN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER ROOF, NAVIGATION AND SO MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2016 Ford Mustang

93,900 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1714511698
  2. 1714511703
  3. 1714511708
  4. 1714511712
  5. 1714511715
  6. 1714511717
  7. 1714511721
  8. 1714511725
  9. 1714511730
  10. 1714511734
  11. 1714511738
  12. 1714511743
  13. 1714511749
  14. 1714511754
  15. 1714511759
  16. 1714511763
  17. 1714511764
  18. 1714511767
  19. 1714511768
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5312964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CRUISE DOWN THE HIGHWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE WITH THE TOP DOWN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER ROOF, NAVIGATION AND SO MUCH MORE. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Essential AWD NEW TIRES & BRAKES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Essential AWD NEW TIRES & BRAKES!! 70,700 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Regal SPORTBACK Preferred II/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Buick Regal SPORTBACK Preferred II/APPLE CARPLAY!! 120,300 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD APPLE CARPLAY!! 121,600 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang