Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499

2017 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.

Odometer: 94,000 KM

Original Factory Wheels Included. 8 Tires and Rims Total.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

2017 Cadillac XT5

94,000 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD - LEATHER|NAVI|CAMERA|PANOROOF

2017 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD - LEATHER|NAVI|CAMERA|PANOROOF

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNERS6HZ285607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6074-22A
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $23,999 | Cash Price: $25,499

2017 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.

Odometer: 94,000 KM

Original Factory Wheels Included. 8 Tires and Rims Total.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
