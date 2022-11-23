Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

92,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434721
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K86HBC56747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,600 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN STYLE AND COMFORT WITH THE EDGE TITANIUM!! IT HAS EVERYTHING FROM  A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION TO POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS. EVEN THE REAR SEATS ARE HEATED WOW!! THE EDGE IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER LIFTGATE, PUSH BUTTON START, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 92,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 47,300 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 115,800 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory