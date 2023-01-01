Menu
2017 Ford Edge

92,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990077
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K86HBC56748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,600 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN STYLE AND COMFORT WITH THE EDGE TITANIUM!! IT HAS EVERYTHING FROM  A PANARAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION TO POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS. EVEN THE REAR SEATS ARE HEATED WOW!! THE EDGE IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER LIFTGATE, PUSH BUTTON START, USB, IPOD AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

