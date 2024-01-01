Menu
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT No Accidents

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE featuring Hands free phone, AM/FM/CD, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Purchase price: $10,888 plus HST and LICENSING

Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

168,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPD74LF4HH070863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2673
  • Mileage 168,717 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT No Accidents

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE featuring Hands free phone, AM/FM/CD, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Purchase price: $10,888 plus HST and LICENSING

Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Premium cloth upholstery
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
13.9 STEERING RATIO
DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

2017 Hyundai Elantra