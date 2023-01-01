Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

169,972 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10091307
  • Stock #: 25023A
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0HM393595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,972 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2012 Chevrolet Malibu
141,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
165,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500
235,171 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

