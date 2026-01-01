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<p class=p1>Special Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $26,499</p><p class=p1>2018 Audi A5 Quattro Coupe - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - S-Line, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p class=p1>Odometer: 106,000 KM.</p><p class=p1>Second Set of Rims and Winter Tires Included.</p><p class=p1>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p class=p1>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p class=p1>Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON</p><p class=p1>Business Hours:</p><p class=p1>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p class=p1>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p class=p1>Sunday : Closed</p><p class=p1>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p class=p1>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p class=p1>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p class=p1>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p class=p1>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p class=p1>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p class=p1>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2018 Audi A5

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi A5

TECHNIK - BANG&OLUFSEN|SUNROOF|CAMERA|2xRIM&TIRE

Watch This Vehicle
14031036

2018 Audi A5

TECHNIK - BANG&OLUFSEN|SUNROOF|CAMERA|2xRIM&TIRE

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUUNAF53JA003298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $26,499

2018 Audi A5 Quattro Coupe - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - S-Line, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 106,000 KM.

Second Set of Rims and Winter Tires Included.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
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416-766-6226

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$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2018 Audi A5