2018 Dodge Journey
The Loan Arranger
91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4
1-800-403-3225
128,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG9JT219590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,263 KM
Vehicle Description
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Navigation
CUP HOLDERS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready
