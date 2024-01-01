Menu
Account
Sign In
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2018 Kia Rio

67,339 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Rio

LX+ Auto ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam ~Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Rio

LX+ Auto ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam ~Heated Steering

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

  1. 11130829
  2. 11130829
  3. 11130829
  4. 11130829
  5. 11130829
  6. 11130829
  7. 11130829
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,339KM
Used
VIN 3KPA24AB0JE107032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U26130
  • Mileage 67,339 KM

Vehicle Description

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Coupe Manual Turbo ~NAV ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Coupe Manual Turbo ~NAV ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam 126,463 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam ~Heated Seats for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV ~Bluetooth ~Backup Cam ~Heated Seats 105,639 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi S AWD ~Bluetooth ~Heated Seats ~A/C ~Alloy Wheels for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Suzuki Kizashi S AWD ~Bluetooth ~Heated Seats ~A/C ~Alloy Wheels 175,528 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Email G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-728-XXXX

(click to show)

705-728-2422

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio