Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, all while offering a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, youll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.</p><p>Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Compass 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle
13511702

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1769450136438
  2. 1769450136876
  3. 1769450137302
  4. 1769450137760
  5. 1769450138169
  6. 1769450138598
  7. 1769450139000
  8. 1769450139406
  9. 1769450139831
  10. 1769450140255
  11. 1769450140686
  12. 1769450141156
  13. 1769450141575
  14. 1769450142019
  15. 1769450142465
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, all while offering a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.

Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Compass 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.

HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Compass North WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Compass North WITH HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! 97,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! 158,900 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 82,700 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore