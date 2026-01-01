$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, all while offering a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys. This Encore has 121,300km on the odometer.
Here at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road we have no extra or hidden fees just honest pricing. Included in the price is our Advantage Package which includes the safety, oil change, we guarantee everything mechanically works on the Compass 100% and back it with a Dealer Warranty for 30 days/500 kilometers. Do you require financing if so you have found the right dealer. We give you the best interest rate available for your credit score. No extra upselling of interest rates, no finance fees by the dealership!! At Eckert Auto Sales we are your transparent family operated dealership. We welcome you to join the Eckert Auto Sales family.
HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
