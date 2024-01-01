Menu
<p>IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CAR THAT IS SMALL AND EFFICIENT, WITH THE COMFORTS TYPICALLY FOUND ON MUCH MORE EXPENSIVE CARS, THE 2019 CHEVROLET SPARK COULD BE JUST THE CAR FOR YOU!! ITS SMALL SIZE AND GOOD OUTWARD VISIBILITY MAKE IT A BREEZE TO PARK. EXCELLENT SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY IS ANOTHER DRAW SINCE THE SPARK COMES STANDARD WITH A TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM THAT HAS ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR CARGO COVER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, ONSTAR, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

88,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION!!

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA7KC786155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Chevrolet Spark