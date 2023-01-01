Menu
Account
2019 Mazda CX-9

128,100 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

GT AWD LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464586
  • Stock #: 2713E
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY7K0305229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,100 KM

Vehicle Description

THE MAZDA GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE HAS 3RD ROW SEATING, SO A 7 PASSENGER SUV TAKE THE WHOLE FAMILY OUT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, USB, IPOD AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

