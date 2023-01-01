2019 Mazda CX-9

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464586

9464586 Stock #: 2713E

2713E VIN: JM3TCBDY7K0305229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 128,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.