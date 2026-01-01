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<p>All Inclusive Price: $27,499<br>2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.<br>Odometer: 109,000 KM<br>Call Us: (705) 725-1487<br>GTR Auto Group<br>Location: 112 King St, Barrie<br>Business Hours:<br>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm<br>Saturday: 10am - 5pm<br>Sunday : Closed<br>www.gtrautogroup.com<br>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing<br>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.<br>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.<br>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.<br>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. <br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2020 BMW X3

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
13978092

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXTY5C00L9D09130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Inclusive Price: $27,499
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.
Odometer: 109,000 KM
Call Us: (705) 725-1487
GTR Auto Group
Location: 112 King St, Barrie
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.gtrautogroup.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$27,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2020 BMW X3