<p>GO OFF ROADING WITH THIS TRAIL RATED WRANGLER UNLIMITED WITH AUTO STOP/START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED SEATS. SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2020 Jeep Wrangler

61,500 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport PUSH BUTTON START!!

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport PUSH BUTTON START!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN0LW271641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GO OFF ROADING WITH THIS TRAIL RATED WRANGLER UNLIMITED WITH AUTO STOP/START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED SEATS. SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Jeep Wrangler