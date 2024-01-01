$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
61,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN0LW271641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GO OFF ROADING WITH THIS TRAIL RATED WRANGLER UNLIMITED WITH AUTO STOP/START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND HEATED SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED SEATS. SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
