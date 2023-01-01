Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

43,478 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10091337
  • Stock #: 25015A
  • VIN: SALZM2GX3LH015682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgandy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,478 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

