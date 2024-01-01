Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

68,728 KM

Details Description

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 Crew Cab Elevation ~Car-Play ~Backup Cam

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 Crew Cab Elevation ~Car-Play ~Backup Cam

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,728KM
Used
VIN 1GTU9CEDXMZ335014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,728 KM

Vehicle Description

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2021 GMC Sierra 1500