$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express CREW CAB/4X4/LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express CREW CAB/4X4/LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 36,700 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THE KILOMETERS ON THIS TRUCK, ONLY 36,700!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS WHEELS, BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING. (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100