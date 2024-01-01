$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,100 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS CLASSIC WARLOCK WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS, ONLY 34,100 WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE BLACKED OUT PACKAGE WITH BLACK RUNNING BOARDS,, BLACK ALLOYS AND BLACK RACING STRIPES. YOU CAN LOAD THIS TRUCK UP AS THE SOFT TRIFOLD TONNEAU COVER WILL KEEP EVERYTHING SAFE AND DRY. THE OTHER FEATURES OF THIS TRUCK ARE NAVIGATION, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, WIFI HOTSPOT, CENTRE CONSOLE AND THE RAM SPORT HOOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
