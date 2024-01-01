2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p>CHECK OUT THIS CLASSIC WARLOCK WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS, ONLY 34,100 WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE BLACKED OUT PACKAGE WITH BLACK RUNNING BOARDS,, BLACK ALLOYS AND BLACK RACING STRIPES. YOU CAN LOAD THIS TRUCK UP AS THE SOFT TRIFOLD TONNEAU COVER WILL KEEP EVERYTHING SAFE AND DRY. THE OTHER FEATURES OF THIS TRUCK ARE NAVIGATION, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, AUX, WIFI HOTSPOT, CENTRE CONSOLE AND THE RAM SPORT HOOD. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

34,100 KM

Details Description Features

Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG4MS596407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
