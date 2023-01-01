Menu
Account
Sign In
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2021 Toyota RAV4

74,144 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 10822335
  2. 10822335
  3. 10822335
  4. 10822335
  5. 10822335
  6. 10822335
  7. 10822335
  8. 10822335
  9. 10822335
  10. 10822335
  11. 10822335
  12. 10822335
  13. 10822335
  14. 10822335
  15. 10822335
  16. 10822335
  17. 10822335
  18. 10822335
  19. 10822335
  20. 10822335
  21. 10822335
  22. 10822335
  23. 10822335
  24. 10822335
  25. 10822335
  26. 10822335
  27. 10822335
  28. 10822335
  29. 10822335
  30. 10822335
  31. 10822335
  32. 10822335
  33. 10822335
  34. 10822335
  35. 10822335
  36. 10822335
  37. 10822335
  38. 10822335
  39. 10822335
  40. 10822335
  41. 10822335
  42. 10822335
  43. 10822335
  44. 10822335
  45. 10822335
  46. 10822335
  47. 10822335
  48. 10822335
  49. 10822335
  50. 10822335
  51. 10822335
  52. 10822335
  53. 10822335
  54. 10822335
  55. 10822335
  56. 10822335
  57. 10822335
  58. 10822335
  59. 10822335
  60. 10822335
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,144KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9MC205400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,144 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

Used 2018 Ford Focus for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford Focus 126,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Escape 144,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra 89,977 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4