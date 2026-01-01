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<p>All Inclusive Price: $36,999<br>2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD 2.3L - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.<br>Odometer: 78,000 KM<br>Call Us: (705) 725-1487<br>GTR Auto Group<br>Location: 112 King St, Barrie<br>Business Hours:<br>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm<br>Saturday: 10am - 5pm<br>Sunday : Closed<br>www.gtrautogroup.com<br>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing<br>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.<br>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.<br>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.<br>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. <br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline 4WD - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
14228126

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline 4WD - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
78,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH7NGA07205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Inclusive Price: $36,999
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD 2.3L - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.
Odometer: 78,000 KM
Call Us: (705) 725-1487
GTR Auto Group
Location: 112 King St, Barrie
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.gtrautogroup.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
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$36,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2022 Ford Explorer