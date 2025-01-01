$20,998+ taxes & licensing
Location
Barrie Mitsubishi
231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
705-733-9696
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S0169A
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stylish white SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions. This RVR has a proven track record, with 120,000 km on the odometer.
The 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior. You'll find ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily errands. The exterior is sleek and modern, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile SUV that's ready to take on the road ahead.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2022 RVR SE-LTD:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
- CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient performance for a comfortable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Exterior: Make a statement with the RVR's modern and eye-catching design.
- Reliable Mitsubishi Build: This RVR is built to last, so you can have confidence for years to come.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Barrie Mitsubishi
