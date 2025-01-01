Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stylish white SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions. This RVR has a proven track record, with 120,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>The 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior. Youll find ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily errands. The exterior is sleek and modern, ensuring youll turn heads wherever you go. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile SUV thats ready to take on the road ahead.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2022 RVR SE-LTD:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.</li><li><strong>CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and efficient performance for a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the RVRs modern and eye-catching design.</li><li><strong>Reliable Mitsubishi Build:</strong> This RVR is built to last, so you can have confidence for years to come.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE-LTD

Watch This Vehicle
12974251

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE-LTD

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

  1. 1758039006
  2. 1758039008
  3. 1758039008
  4. 1758039007
  5. 1758039007
  6. 1758039007
  7. 1758039006
  8. 1758039008
  9. 1758039006
  10. 1758039006
  11. 1758039008
  12. 1758039005
  13. 1758039008
  14. 1758039008
  15. 1758039005
  16. 1758039008
  17. 1758039004
  18. 1758039006
  19. 1758039005
  20. 1758039008
  21. 1758039008
  22. 1758039008
  23. 1758039005
  24. 1758039005
  25. 1758039008
  26. 1758039006
  27. 1758039006
  28. 1758039008
  29. 1758039008
  30. 1758039006
  31. 1758039007
  32. 1758039008
  33. 1758039008
  34. 1758039007
  35. 1758039008
  36. 1758039006
  37. 1758039008
  38. 1758039006
  39. 1758039006
  40. 1758039006
  41. 1758039008
  42. 1758039007
  43. 1758039006
  44. 1758039007
  45. 1758039006
  46. 1758039007
  47. 1758039006
  48. 1758039007
  49. 1758039008
  50. 1758039009
  51. 1758039008
  52. 1758039007
  53. 1758039008
Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW8NU604360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S0169A
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian climate throws your way? Then check out this pristine 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD, available now at Barrie Mitsubishi! This stylish white SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy confident handling in all weather conditions. This RVR has a proven track record, with 120,000 km on the odometer.

The 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior. You'll find ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily errands. The exterior is sleek and modern, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile SUV that's ready to take on the road ahead.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2022 RVR SE-LTD:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy winters to muddy trails.
  • CVT Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient performance for a comfortable driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Exterior: Make a statement with the RVR's modern and eye-catching design.
  • Reliable Mitsubishi Build: This RVR is built to last, so you can have confidence for years to come.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE-LTD 120,000 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE-P S-AWC for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander LE-P S-AWC 78,000 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 90,300 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Email Barrie Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2022 Mitsubishi RVR