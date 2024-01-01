Menu
2022 RAM 1500

39,379 KM

Details Features

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn

2022 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

39,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFKT9NN215306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28670U
  • Mileage 39,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393

705-726-0393

2022 RAM 1500