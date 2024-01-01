Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

31,569 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2022 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRBH4NS215206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # Z0127A
  • Mileage 31,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
2022 Toyota Highlander