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<p class=p1>Special Finance Price: $71,999 | Cash Price: $73,499</p><p class=p1>2024 RAM 1500 Limited 5.7L HEMI - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Sense, Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Active ParkSense, Harman Kardon, AUX, And Much More.</p><p class=p1>Odometer: 31,000 KM.</p><p class=p1>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p class=p1>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p class=p1>Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON</p><p class=p1>Business Hours:</p><p class=p1>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm</p><p class=p1>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p class=p1>Sunday : Closed</p><p class=p1>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p class=p1>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p class=p1>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p class=p1>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p class=p1>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p class=p1>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.</p><p class=p1>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2024 RAM 1500

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 1500

Limited 5.7 HEMI - LEATHER|PANOROOF|NAVI|360CAMERA

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14156923

2024 RAM 1500

Limited 5.7 HEMI - LEATHER|PANOROOF|NAVI|360CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2

416-766-6226

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT5RN102630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $71,999 | Cash Price: $73,499

2024 RAM 1500 Limited 5.7L HEMI - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Sense, Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Active ParkSense, Harman Kardon, AUX, And Much More.

Odometer: 31,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 112 King St, Barrie, ON

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 documentation fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

112 King St, Barrie, ON L4N 6L2
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416-766-6226

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$71,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2024 RAM 1500