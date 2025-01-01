Menu
Account
Sign In
Tradesman 1500 Low Roof 136 WB w/Pass Seat, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2024 RAM Cargo Van

81,345 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12698970

2024 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster TRADESMAN

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVAG1RE120607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman 1500 Low Roof 136" WB w/Pass Seat, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN W/PASS SEAT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Passenger Bucket Seat
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rear Cargo LED Lamp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 100,773 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai 101,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2024 RAM Cargo Van