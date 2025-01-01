$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster TRADESMAN
2024 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster TRADESMAN
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVAG1RE120607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 1500 Low Roof 136" WB w/Pass Seat, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN W/PASS SEAT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Passenger Bucket Seat
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rear Cargo LED Lamp
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2024 RAM Cargo Van