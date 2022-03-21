$42,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
Only 3960Km, Removable Glass Top, 50th Anniversary
Location
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
3,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8691950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,960 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
ONE OWNER
LS1 5.7L V8
Car Has Been In Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0