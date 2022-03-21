Menu
2003 Chevrolet Corvette

3,960 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Only 3960Km, Removable Glass Top, 50th Anniversary

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Only 3960Km, Removable Glass Top, 50th Anniversary

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

3,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8691950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,960 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
ONE OWNER
LS1 5.7L V8
Car Has Been In Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

705-426-4080
