$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2010 Chevrolet Impala
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
169,458KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10290246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,458 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0