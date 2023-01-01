Menu
2010 Chevrolet Impala

169,458 KM

Details

$3,800 + tax & licensing
LS

LS

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,458KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,458 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

