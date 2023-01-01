$8,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
168,284KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10290609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,284 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0