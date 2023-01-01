Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

101,887 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE, AWD

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,887 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available On Select Vehicles *O.A.C* - Note : Pricing does not include HST or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 128,600 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 146,785 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impal...
 169,458 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory