Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

94,970 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

94,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9555829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 94,970 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available **O.A.C** As low as $144 a week for 84 months

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2021 Chrysler Grand ...
 94,970 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 E-Torq...
 11,221 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango S...
 211,881 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory