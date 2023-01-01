Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

20,741 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 9589375
  2. 9589375
  3. 9589375
  4. 9589375
  5. 9589375
  6. 9589375
  7. 9589375
  8. 9589375
  9. 9589375
  10. 9589375
  11. 9589375
  12. 9589375
  13. 9589375
  14. 9589375
  15. 9589375
  16. 9589375
  17. 9589375
  18. 9589375
  19. 9589375
  20. 9589375
  21. 9589375
  22. 9589375
  23. 9589375
  24. 9589375
  25. 9589375
  26. 9589375
  27. 9589375
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,741KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589375
  • Stock #: 39091R
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN7L1196474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 39091R
  • Mileage 20,741 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Nissan Rogue SV
 52,625 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra SV...
 30,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 1....
 59,561 KM
$28,195 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory