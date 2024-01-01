2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Menu
Lots of summer fun in this retro-style convertible. Very clean with only 147,900 kms. 2014 PT Cruiser GT, 2 dr. Convertible. 2.4L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine, 6- speed automatic transmission.

*Brand new soft-top* Virtually rust free.

Genuine leather interior. Light visible wear on driver's seat.

Air conditioning blows nice and cold.

Power windows, mirrors and locks

Cruise control, etc., etc.

Buy this amazing car, your choice., AS IS or Safety-Checked & Certified.

$5,995 + HST, AS-IS, or $6,995 + HST, Safetied & Certified. Licence fee is extra.

Extended warranty available.

If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380 

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE

VIN 3C3AY75S25T602770

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

