$5,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
2dr Convertible GT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Sold As Is
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of summer fun in this retro-style convertible. Very clean with only 147,900 kms. 2014 PT Cruiser GT, 2 dr. Convertible. 2.4L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine, 6- speed automatic transmission.
*Brand new soft-top* Virtually rust free.
Genuine leather interior. Light visible wear on driver’s seat.
Air conditioning blows nice and cold.
Power windows, mirrors and locks
Cruise control, etc., etc.
Buy this amazing car, your choice., AS IS or Safety-Checked & Certified.
$5,995 + HST, AS-IS, or $6,995 + HST, Safetied & Certified. Licence fee is extra.
Extended warranty available.
If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
519-644-0380