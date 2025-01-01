$6,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GL
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most popular choices for a small sedan, with this 2014 Elantra GT four-door hatchback, enjoy a lot more room to haul all your stuff.
Powering this front-wheel-drive 2014 Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Heated seats, cruise control power mirrors and windows.
Fresh oil change and new tires all the way around for safe winter travel.
Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Rust-free. No issues or concerns. Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive with confidence.
$6,995. + HST and licencing. LUBRICO Extended Warranty available. Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
