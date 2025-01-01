Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most popular choices for a small sedan, with this 2014 Elantra GT four-door hatchback, enjoy a lot more room to haul all your stuff.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Powering this front-wheel-drive 2014 Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated seats, cruise control power mirrors and windows.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fresh oil change and new tires all the way around for safe winter travel.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Rust-free. No issues or concerns. Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive with confidence.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$6,995. + HST and licencing. LUBRICO Extended Warranty available. Sold by Thames Auto Sales   </p><p class=MsoNormal><u>www.thamesautosales.ca</u>  </p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

209,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle
12091339

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1736877784
  2. 1736877787
  3. 1736877788
  4. 1736877790
  5. 1736877792
  6. 1736877794
  7. 1736877796
  8. 1736877797
  9. 1736877800
  10. 1736877803
  11. 1736877805
  12. 1736877807
  13. 1736877810
  14. 1736877812
  15. 1736877814
  16. 1736877816
  17. 1736877819
  18. 1736877822
  19. 1736877825
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,500KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD25LH8EU183296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most popular choices for a small sedan, with this 2014 Elantra GT four-door hatchback, enjoy a lot more room to haul all your stuff.

Powering this front-wheel-drive 2014 Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Heated seats, cruise control power mirrors and windows.

Fresh oil change and new tires all the way around for safe winter travel.

Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported. Rust-free. No issues or concerns. Safety-Checked & Certified, ready to drive with confidence.

$6,995. + HST and licencing. LUBRICO Extended Warranty available. Sold by Thames Auto Sales   

www.thamesautosales.ca  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2009 Volvo V70 5DR WGN for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Volvo V70 5DR WGN 221,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX TURBO AWD for sale in Belmont, ON
2018 Kia Sorento LX TURBO AWD 168,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude 165,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT