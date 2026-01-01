$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 8,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 8,875 kms. 2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 — Raw, retro muscle in a nimble package in Billiard Blue.
This blacked-out beauty rocks a 1200cc Evolution V-twin engine and 5-Speed Transmission, for that classic Sportster punch. With a Café solo seat, forward-mounted controls, mini ape hangers, and a throwback 70s-style tank graphics, it delivers an aggressive, old-school riding experience that's pure fun.
OEM - ABS Brakes and Security System
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Selling Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $11,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licensing requirements.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380