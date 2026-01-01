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<p class=MsoNormal>Only 8,875 kms. 2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 — Raw, retro muscle in a nimble package in Billiard Blue.</p><p class=MsoNormal>This blacked-out beauty rocks a 1200cc Evolution V-twin engine and 5-Speed Transmission, for that classic Sportster punch. With a Café solo seat, forward-mounted controls, mini ape hangers, and a throwback 70s-style tank graphics, it delivers an aggressive, old-school riding experience thats pure fun.</p><p class=MsoNormal>OEM - ABS Brakes and Security System</p><p class=MsoNormal><a name=_Hlk211499882></a>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Selling Safety Inspected & Certified.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;>Asking $11,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licensing requirements.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></a><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom

8,869 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom

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2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
8,869KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1LP339LB407048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 8,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 8,875 kms. 2020 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 — Raw, retro muscle in a nimble package in Billiard Blue.

This blacked-out beauty rocks a 1200cc Evolution V-twin engine and 5-Speed Transmission, for that classic Sportster punch. With a Café solo seat, forward-mounted controls, mini ape hangers, and a throwback 70s-style tank graphics, it delivers an aggressive, old-school riding experience that's pure fun.

OEM - ABS Brakes and Security System

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Selling Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $11,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licensing requirements.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-0380

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom