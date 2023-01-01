Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>**YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE**</span></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>**AS PER THE COMPANY POLICY..THIS VEHICLE IS NOT CERTIFIED DUE TO AGE OR MILEAGE**</span></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>**VEHICLE WAS DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN**</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>HEATED LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH!  ALLOY RIMS! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This CLEAN TITLE - NO ACCIDENT 2009 Audi A4 2.0T is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives good! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs excellent but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2009 Audi A4

231,807 KM

Details Description Features

$4,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Audi A4

2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi A4

2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
231,807KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WAULF68K89A093486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,807 KM

Vehicle Description

**YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE**

**AS PER THE COMPANY POLICY..THIS VEHICLE IS NOT CERTIFIED DUE TO AGE OR MILEAGE**

**VEHICLE WAS DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN**

HEATED LEATHER SEATS! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH!  ALLOY RIMS! This CLEAN TITLE - NO ACCIDENT 2009 Audi A4 2.0T is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives good! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX 184,401 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Impala LS for sale in Bolton, ON
2012 Chevrolet Impala LS 211,393 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Kia Rondo EX / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2009 Kia Rondo EX / CLEAN CARFAX 158,553 KM $4,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A4